Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

