Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

FNCL stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34.

