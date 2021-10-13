Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 7,084 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 414,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,143,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

