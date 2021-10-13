Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $66.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38.

