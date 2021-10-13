Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after acquiring an additional 270,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,416,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

