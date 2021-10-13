Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $2.21. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 610,484 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.
Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 228.15% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%.
Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)
Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.
