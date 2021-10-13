NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.39

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.39 and traded as low as C$8.91. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 154,954 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a current ratio of 62.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -65.53.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1603524 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.71, for a total value of C$268,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,757.77.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

