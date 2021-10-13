NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.39

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.39 and traded as low as C$8.91. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 154,954 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a current ratio of 62.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -65.53.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1603524 earnings per share for the current year.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Read More: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.