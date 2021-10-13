NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

