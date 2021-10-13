NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Down to $10.92

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $10.27. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 71,225 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

