Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Nutrien (TSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$99.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.14.

Nutrien stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$87.51. 178,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.32. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$49.88 and a 1 year high of C$89.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 6.9099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at C$1,983,877.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

