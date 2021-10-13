Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 69.5% in September

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 38.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000.

NYSE JLS opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

