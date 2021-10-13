Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NRK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 35,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,737. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,753,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,739,000 after buying an additional 2,131,886 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.5% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,134,000 after buying an additional 1,064,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $4,911,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

