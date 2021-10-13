Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE NRK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 35,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,737. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.