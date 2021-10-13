Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist from $72.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.87.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,156. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 928,806 shares of company stock valued at $50,101,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

