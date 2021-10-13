Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Securities

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.77% from the company’s previous close.

OSH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

OSH traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 45,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,156. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $6,090,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 928,806 shares of company stock worth $50,101,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

