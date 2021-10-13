Oasis Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.31 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $303.59 million and $51.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.