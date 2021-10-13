Oasis Network Market Cap Tops $308.89 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $308.89 million and $66.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

