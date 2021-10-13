Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Down 3.5%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.70. Approximately 309,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 231,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OBE shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$351.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.19.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$101.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

