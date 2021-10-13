Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $526,936.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00117453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00075052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,285.80 or 1.00056008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.27 or 0.06206138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

