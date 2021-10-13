ODUWA Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $10,781.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,585.76 or 1.00153973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00049885 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.99 or 0.00502612 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

