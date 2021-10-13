OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. 5,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 13,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

About OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

