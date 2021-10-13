OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 18,034 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 100.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

