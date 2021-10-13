OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 118.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,156,000 after buying an additional 2,795,412 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after buying an additional 739,472 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,113,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,899,000 after buying an additional 184,384 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,832,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after buying an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter.

FNDE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 65,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,289. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

