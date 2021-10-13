OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 180.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,165. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

