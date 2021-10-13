OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $7.43 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Paychex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,486,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,793,000 after buying an additional 178,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paychex by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after buying an additional 246,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $116.28. 20,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,099. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.92. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

