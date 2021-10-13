OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 21,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,229. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on CRH shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

