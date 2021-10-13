OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,237,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of BBEU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,730 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

