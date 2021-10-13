OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $5.94 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

XRT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,176. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

