Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of OLN opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. Olin has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Olin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

