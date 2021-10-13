Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00005554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,276 coins and its circulating supply is 562,960 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

