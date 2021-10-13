Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Omnicell worth $161,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Omnicell by 1,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 76,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Omnicell by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 46,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 15,044.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $158.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

