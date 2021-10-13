OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMVKY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

OMVKY stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

