OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

OMVKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

