On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Update

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OTIVF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.48. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a negative net margin of 90.42%.

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

