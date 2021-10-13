Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) & Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Head to Head Analysis

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics and Oncotelic Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 599.30%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Oncotelic Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.76 million ($1.81) -0.79 Oncotelic Therapeutics $1.74 million 25.26 -$9.97 million N/A N/A

Oncotelic Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Oncotelic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -134.45% -75.81% Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -97.61% -49.71%

Risk & Volatility

Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oncotelic Therapeutics beats Trevi Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good in March 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development. The Mateon/Oxigene segment develops Vascular Disrupting Agent (CA4P and Oxi4503). The Oncotelic segment develops OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta- for the treatment of cancers. Oncotelic Therapeutics was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

