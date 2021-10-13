ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,563 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of ONE Gas worth $26,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,027,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after acquiring an additional 207,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,568 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $30,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

