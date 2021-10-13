ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.34% of ONEOK worth $84,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40,823 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of OKE opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $63.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

