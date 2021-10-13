Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Up 13% Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $77,270.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00209609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

