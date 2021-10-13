Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.44

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.44 and traded as low as C$60.45. Open Text shares last traded at C$60.65, with a volume of 470,871 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$16.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$62,263.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,386,364.80. Also, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.84, for a total transaction of C$5,088,845.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,258,965.03. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,401 shares of company stock valued at $22,376,732.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

