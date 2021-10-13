Opium (OPIUM) One Day Volume Tops $117.11 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Opium has a market cap of $9.93 million and $117.11 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00004094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00116566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00074911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,963.51 or 0.99398314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.70 or 0.06162624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

