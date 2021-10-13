Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. 1,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 74,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $679.02 million, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $829,185. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 473.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 395,914 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,458 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

