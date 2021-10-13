Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. 1,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 74,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $679.02 million, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.
In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $829,185. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 473.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 395,914 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,458 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.