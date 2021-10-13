Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Down 0.3%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.95. Approximately 327,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 169,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

OPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. M Partners set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Opsens in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a market cap of C$315.11 million and a PE ratio of 421.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Opsens Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Company Profile (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

