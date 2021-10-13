Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.98

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $96.95, with a volume of 154648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $264.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

