Orient Overseas (International) Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $55.40 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $55.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $54.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2022 earnings at $43.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $131.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $22.00 per share. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is currently 609.42%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

