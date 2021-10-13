Origin Dollar Trading Down 0.2% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $459,530.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00116566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00074911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,963.51 or 0.99398314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.70 or 0.06162624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

