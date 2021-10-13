Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.55. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 2,676 shares.

ORLA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $882.62 million and a P/E ratio of -34.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,695,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,053,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 13,718.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 105,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

