Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.