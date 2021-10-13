Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s previous close.
OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.
NYSE:OSK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
