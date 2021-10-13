Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OR. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

OR opened at C$14.71 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.94.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.41%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

