Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,872. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

