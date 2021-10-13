Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Lowered to C$21.50 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OR. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

Shares of TSE:OR traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.04. 223,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.94. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

