Ossiam Acquires 339,269 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 226.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 339,269 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after buying an additional 676,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,395,825,000 after buying an additional 1,354,869 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after buying an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,137,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 672,723 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. 197,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,691,346. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

